Delhi Violence Big Blot On Country's Harmony, Peace: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

Sonia Gandhi treated Jyotiraditya Scindia like her own son, said Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to reply in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Wednesday termed last month's communal violence in the national capital as a ''big blot on country's harmony and peace''.

"The last month's communal violence in Delhi is a ''big blot on the country's harmony and peace. India's reputation as a secular country is destroyed. I will continue to speak about the communal violence in Delhi within and outside the parliament," Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to reply today to a short duration discussion in Lok Sabha on last month's communal violence in Delhi.

Commenting upon the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said: "Jyotiraditya Scindia was in our party for a long time. Sonia Gandhi treated him like her own son, so obviously his sudden decision to leave the party is shocking and definitely a jolt to the party but we will soon recover from it."

"We can't do anything right now, we have to fight for our party. Saving the government is Kamal Nath Ji''s job and we hope he will succeed in doing so. So, let's see what happens," he added.

Political turmoil has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).