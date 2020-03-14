5 More Arrested For Intel Officer's Murder During Delhi Violence

Over 50 people were killed in Delhi violence (File)

Five people were today arrested in connection with the murder of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee during violence in northeast Delhi last month, the police said. At least 10-12 people were involved in Ankit Sharma's murder, and total six accused have been arrested, they added.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Delhi's Chand Bagh, and Anas from Mustafabad, the police said.

Earlier this week, an accused, identified as Salman, was arrested in the case and sent to police custody for four days.

Ankit Sharma, 26, who worked as a Security Assistant with the IB, had gone missing during the violence in which over 50 people lost their lives. His family said he was picked up by a mob on his way home from work. His body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was found the next day in a drain.

Ankit Sharma's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, had accused suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain of the murder.

Hussain was arrested earlier this month on charges of rioting and sent to police custody for seven days.

The police are trying to arrest two more accused with the help of their sketches, sources say.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the people of Delhi have sent thousands of riot clips to police which will be used to identify those behind Mr Sharma's murder.

"We have asked for the footage of riots from the people and media. I am happy to say that the people of Delhi have sent thousands of videos to the police. I hope that the clue behind Ankit Sharma's murder will be revealed through these footages," Mr Shah said in the Lok Sabha while replying to the debate on Delhi violence.

The police say they have received 2162 video clips which are being scanned for vital clues.

With inputs from PTI