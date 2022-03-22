Fresh Notices To Gandhis, Kapil Mishra, Others In Delhi Riots Case

The High Court sought the response from all politicians, activists (File)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued fresh notices to several prominent political leaders, activists and others while hearing a batch of petitions in connection with North East Delhi violence and alleged hate speeches of political leaders.

The Division Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice on the impleadment application moved by the petitioners seeking registration of FIRs against several politicians for their alleged hate speeches.

Fresh notices were issued to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Sahib Verma, Kapil Mishra and others.

The Court also showed displeasure with the counsel for calling these newly amended parties as accused. It said these are just proposed respondents, they are not accused." We are seeking their responses as you have made allegations against them."

The High Court also advised a counsel appeared for one of the petitioners to give the addresses of several activists and others who have made the parties or drop their names if he can't even find their addresses till now.

The bench sought the response from all politicians, activists, and others on the application which freshly impleaded them as a party in the case. The court also issued notice to AAP's Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan and activist Harsh Mander including others and renotify the matter for April 29, 2022.

Earlier, senior advocate Colin Gansolvis appeared for a petitioner said he agrees to implead some leaders of BJP whom his petitions sought action as a party. On the other side, senior advocate Sonia Mathur appeared for a petitioner 'Lawyer Voice' also said she will also implead some political leaders from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, and others as a party.

The bench is presently examining a batch of petitions connecting with the 2020 violence in North East Delhi and alleged hate speeches by leaders and activists which led to violence in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Petitioners sought necessary action against political leaders if it is found that their speech had any nexus with the violence.

One of the petitioners, Ajay Gautam appeared in person earlier submitted that Delhi violence had not taken place over the night so national security issues were involved in the matter. His petition has urged the court to direct the Centre to order the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out the "anti-national forces" behind the agitations and to probe the role of the People's Front of India (PFI) which is allegedly funding, motivating and supporting the protests".

Apart from seeking action against those who allegedly gave the hate speeches, some pleas have also sought other reliefs, which include setting up of an SIT, FIRs against police officers who were allegedly involved in the violence, and disclosure of persons arrested and detained.

In its response to these prayers, police earlier had earlier said it had already created three special investigation teams (SIT) under the crime branch and there was no evidence till now that its officers were involved in the violence.

Delhi Police in its recent status report in Delhi High Court with regards to all 758 FIRs in connection with North East Delhi Violence, along with the detail of present stages before the trial court, following court direction passed of the last date of hearing.

The status report stated that out of 758 cases registered, 695 cases are being investigated by North-East District police. 62 cases that pertained to major incidents like murders etc were transferred to the Crime Branch, where 3 dedicated 'Special Investigating Teams' investigated these cases under continuous monitoring of superior officers. One case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the engineering of the communal violence in Delhi is being investigated by the Special Cell.

Delhi Police also submitted that the FIRs arising out of or registered in connection with the violence which took place in the North-East District in February-March 2020, have been or are being investigated promptly, diligently, and in accordance with law by the Delhi Police, which is now under trial in courts.

It was also submitted that the investigations carried out by the state police are credible, fair, honest, impartial, and complete in all aspects.

Around 53 people lost their lives in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

