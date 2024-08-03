Weeks Before Delhi Basement Deaths, Another UPSC Aspirant Died By Suicide

The death by suicide of a civil services aspirant in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar has thrown a harsh light on the immense pressures faced by students preparing for one of India's most competitive examination. The student from Maharashtra, died by suicide and left behind a note saying that she was unable to cope with the immense pressure. The incident just days before three other UPSC aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of their coaching centre.

The Maharashtra student's note, which has been made public, reveals the intense mental and emotional strain she experienced. She detailed the relentless pressure of UPSC preparation and criticised the exploitative practices of private hostels and PG accommodations.

The note also expressed her despair over her inability to clear the UPSC despite her repeated attempts. "I am sorry mummy papa. I am really very fed up... there are just problems & issues only no peace only. I tried every possible way to get rid from this so called depression, but I can't overcome it (sic)," she said.

Her friend Shweta, speaking to NDTV said that the aspirant had given three attempts, but could not clear the exam.

"She gave 3 attempts, and give it her all every time, but could not clear the exam. The pressure was growing on her. Even the financial pressure was building as the rent in the area was increasing every few months," Shweta said.

Anjali's final message was a plea for understanding and a criticism of the systemic issues plaguing UPSC aspirants.

The Delhi Police have confirmed they are investigating the case. "We are looking into the details of the matter and examining the conditions that led to this tragic incident," a spokesperson said.

The death comes amidst broader concerns over the pressures faced by students in competitive environments. Her case follows the recent deaths of three students from the same area, who got stuck in a basement after heavy rains.

Officials have said an absence of a drainage system and safety measures and the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.