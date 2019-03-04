Delhi Tops List Of Most Polluted Cities In Greenpeace Study

The national capital was ranked first among 62 polluted cities in the report, Global Air Pollution 2018, a statement from the organisation said.

All India | | Updated: March 04, 2019 21:36 IST
The report measures the air quality in terms of PM2.5 data


New Delhi: 

Delhi has topped the list of the most polluted cities in the world in a recent study conducted by environment NGO Greenpeace India.

The report will officially be released on Tuesday.

The report accompanies an extended online interactive display of the world's most polluted cities, allowing further exploration of air quality across different regions and subregions in 2018, it said.

"The real-time status of all included locations, together with many more, can also be explored through the IQAir AirVisual Air Quality Map, which brings together live air quality readings in one accessible place," the NGO said.

The report measures the air quality in terms of PM2.5 data as aggregated through the IQAir AirVisual platform in 2018, it said.

Delhi most polluted citiesGlobal Air Pollution 2018NGO Greenpeace India

