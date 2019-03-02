Delhi Approves 1,000 Electric Buses In Bid To Fight Air Pollution

The Delhi Cabinet cleared the proposal in order to ensure a "cleaner, greener future." (FILE PHOTO)

The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved a thousand low floor electric buses for the national capital in a bid to fight air pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that capital would become the first city in the country to have this number of electric buses.

"Congratulations Delhi. Cabinet approves 1,000 electric buses. Several obstacles were created. All obstacles cleared. Delhi will become the first India city to have such a large no of electric buses," Mr Kejriwal said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Calling it a "historic day for Delhi", state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision will help in ensuring a cleaner, greener future for the people of Delhi.

"The Delhi Cabinet clears proposal of 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses - greater than the commitment of all Indian cities put together," Mr Gahlot tweeted.

Last year, the Delhi government had given in-principle approval to run 1,000 electric buses in the national capital at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore.