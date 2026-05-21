Delhi To See Another Week of Extreme Heat, Red Alert Issued For UP

The national capital sizzled under heat wave conditions for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with the Indian Meteorological Department recording a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius at Ridge - the highest in Delhi-NCR.

Safdarjung, the city's official weather station, recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius, while Palam touched 44.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD has warned that these heat wave conditions are likely to persist for the next seven days.

Delhi's peak power demand hit a season-high of 8,231 MW on Thursday amid the intense heatwave, crossing 8,000 MW for the first time this year on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures across northwest, west, central, and adjoining eastern India, along with north Peninsular and southeast coastal regions, remained dangerously high -- between 40 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded at Banda in Uttar Pradesh, which scorched at a blistering 47.6 degrees Celsius.

Pic credit- PTI

Other extremely hot spots included Brahmpuri (Maharashtra) at 47.1 degrees Celsius, Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) at 47.0 degrees Celsius, and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) at 46.6 degrees Celsius.

With dry northwesterly/westerly winds dominating the lower atmosphere and no western disturbance expected to provide relief, the severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Delhi and neighbouring regions till May 27-28.

Red Alert for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh faces an even more severe situation. The IMD has issued a 'Red Warning' for possible severe heat wave and warm night conditions at isolated places across the state for the next three days, followed by an Orange Warning. No significant respite is in sight for the coming week, with several districts already reporting temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon Progress Offers Hope Elsewhere

While north and central India continue to bake, the southwest monsoon has shown promising advancement. It entered parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 16, progressing further into east-central Bay of Bengal by May 18.

Conditions are now favourable for its advance into more parts of south peninsular India and the northeast, with the onset over Kerala becoming increasingly likely in the coming days.

Week-Ahead Outlook: Heat vs Rain

Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions are expected to continue over many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and isolated pockets elsewhere until May 27.

The IMD has also forecast isolated to fairly widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka during the next seven days. Thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph) are likely over East & Northeast India, South Peninsular India, and parts of Central & Northwest India. Hailstorms are possible over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh in the next couple of days.

Impact Advisories

The IMD has urged citizens, especially vulnerable groups (children, elderly, and outdoor workers), to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours (11 am to 4 pm), wear light-coloured loose clothing, and take necessary precautions.

Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage, undertake protective irrigation, and use mulching to safeguard crops. For those in heavy rainfall zones, authorities have warned of risks including urban flooding, landslides, and waterlogging.

As the nation splits between a sweltering north and an advancing monsoon south, the coming week will test both endurance and preparedness across regions.