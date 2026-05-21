The LaLiT New Delhi Is Set To Welcome Africa As It Hosts The Historic India-Africa Forum Summit

India is preparing to host one of its biggest diplomatic gatherings of the year. The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28 to 31, 2026. The summit is expected to bring together Heads of State, senior ministers and official delegates from across Africa, making it a major moment in India's growing relationship with the continent. The LaLiTNew Delhi is hosting the delegates for this grand event.

New Delhi Gears Up For Historic India-Africa Summit

The summit is being seen as another important step in strengthening one of the Global South's most significant partnerships. It's a relationship built over decades through economic cooperation and a common vision for inclusive growth. Leaders from African nations, representatives of the African Union Commission and senior regional officials are expected to take part in discussions around trade, infrastructure, healthcare, digital innovation, education, sustainability, resilience and investment.

This year's official theme, "IA SPIRIT: India Africa Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation," reflects the future-focused direction of this partnership. It is intended to create stronger development pathways for both regions.

The LaLiT At The Centre Of The Global Gathering

Photo: Website/The LaLiT

At the centre of this important diplomatic moment will be The LaLiT New Delhi, which is preparing to host Heads of State, dignitaries and official delegations from participating African nations during the summit. As the world's attention shifts to the capital, the hotel is set to become a centre where diplomacy, culture, and India's long-standing hospitality traditions come together.

Backed by Bharat Hotels Limited, the institution behind The LaLiT brand, the property has built a strong reputation as one of New Delhi's most recognised venues for high-level international gatherings. Over the years, it has hosted world leaders, senior policymakers and global delegations during several major diplomatic events.

Its association with the India-Africa Forum Summit also goes back more than a decade. During the 2015 edition of the summit, which was regarded as one of India's largest diplomatic outreach efforts with participation from all 54 African nations, the property had also hosted Heads of State and official delegates. That summit marked a defining moment in India-Africa ties, and the 2026 edition is expected to build on that momentum.

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The hotel's experience in handling global events was also seen during the 2023 G20 Summit, when it welcomed the Heads of State of Canada and Japan, further reinforcing its role as one of the capital's trusted venues for international diplomacy.

Photo: Website/The LaLiT

According to officials, the property represents a uniquely Indian approach to hospitality, where service goes beyond formality and becomes an experience influenced by culture, tradition, and meaningful interaction.

"Hosting the India-Africa Forum Summit is an honour and a responsibility we value deeply," said Mr Vishal Sharma, General Manager, The LaLiT New Delhi. "At The LaLiT New Delhi, hospitality goes beyond service. It is about creating an environment where cultures meet seamlessly, dialogue flows naturally, and every guest experiences the spirit of India in its most genuine form. That philosophy of 'hospitality with a heart' has always been central to how we welcome the world. We are proud to host delegates from across Africa at such a defining global moment."

For The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, the summit also reflects its larger vision of inclusive hospitality and cultural engagement. Across its properties, the group has consistently focused on celebrating diversity, accessibility and traditions.

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The significance of the summit itself extends far beyond diplomatic protocol. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, it reflects the "deep-rooted historical ties" between Africa and India as well as their shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth.

India's engagement with Africa has expanded steadily in recent years across infrastructure development, trade partnerships, digital transformation, energy, healthcare and education. Now, the summit is expected to define the next phase of cooperation between the two regions.