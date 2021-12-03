Delhi To Rehabilitate The Homeless In Night Shelters During Winter

The homeless are provided all basic amenities in these night shelters, Satyendar Jain said

Delhi has launched an initiative to rehabilitate homeless people in shelter homes across the city during the winter season, its Home Minister Satyendar Jain said today. The Delhi government provides all types of necessary amenities - from lodging to food - to those living in its night shelters, he said.

"The Delhi government has initiated a project to rehabilitate homeless people into night shelters for the ongoing winter season. All the homeless are provided with basic amenities in these night shelters. The Delhi government is committed to ensuring food and shelter for each of them," Mr Jain said in a tweet.

He also shared a video of the amenities being provided in the shelters along with testimonials from those living at the shelters hailing the government for its efforts.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) runs 209 shelter homes across the city that caters to nearly 12,000 people.

The government has been providing free food to the homeless in the city since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Government officials said they have dedicated teams to pick up homeless people from the streets and rehabilitate them in night shelters in different parts of the city.