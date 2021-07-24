Delhi Theatres At 50%; Metro Trains, Buses At Full Capacity From Monday

Cinema and theatre halls can reopen at 50 per cent capacity while metro trains and buses can operate at full capacity in Delhi from Monday, the state administration said on Sunday. The Delhi Metro and Transport Corporation and cluster bus services are currently operating at 50% seating capacity.

The gathering limit at wedding ceremonies and funerals has also been increased from 50 to 100. Spas can also reopen from Monday with strict compliance of COVID-19 norms

The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a gap of weeks to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

The relaxations in restrictions have come amid a dip in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The city recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.