Thar Showroom Crash: Who Will Pay For Damages? How Insurance Claims Work

A brand-new Mahindra Thar tumbled out of a showroom's first floor in Delhi on Monday evening after its owner mistakenly pressed the accelerator during a delivery ritual.

The incident took place at Mahindra's Nirman Vihar outlet, where 29-year-old Maani Pawar arrived to collect her SUV. Before driving out, she performed a customary pooja, which involved placing a lemon under the tyre. Instead of gently moving forward, she accelerated, smashing through the glass and plunging onto the pavement.

The vehicle, worth nearly Rs 27 lakh, was badly damaged, leading to many questions about who will bear the financial loss.

Insurance Likely To Cover Vehicle Damage

Car dealerships usually complete insurance formalities before delivery, with the premium paid by the buyer. As a result, the policy is active when the car leaves the showroom floor.

Most new vehicles today are sold with zero-depreciation (zero-dep) insurance, which ensures that the full cost of repairs, whether minor scratches or major structural damage, is reimbursed by the insurer. The customer is required to pay only a small processing or file charge.

This means that Ms Pawar's Thar is likely to be covered under her policy, and the insurance company will bear the bulk of the repair expenses.

Insurance generally applies to the vehicle alone, not to third-party property. The Mahindra showroom, hence, may still seek compensation from the customer for damage caused to its glass panels and infrastructure.

How The Claim Process Works

To initiate a claim, the vehicle owner must immediately notify the insurance company, which then sends a surveyor to assess the damage. The damaged vehicle is shifted to an authorised service centre for repairs, where it may remain for several days depending on the extent of damage.

The insurer directly settles the repair costs with the workshop under a cashless claim arrangement, which minimises the owner's out-of-pocket expense.

Showroom staff and sales executives typically assist the buyer in completing claim paperwork.