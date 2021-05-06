Delhi Sets Up System To Ensure Oxygen Supply For Those In Home Isolation

The government move has come after seeing patients and relatives struggling in long queues for oxygen.

Delhi residents living under home isolation due to COVID-19 needn't worry about availability of oxygen anymore. The state government has set up a new system to ensure the smooth availability of cylinders and the various district authorities have been made responsible for this.

Those needing oxygen themselves or looking out for their relatives must register on the portal https://delhi.gov.in, a government release said today. They must submit, along with the application, copies of their Aadhar, Covid test report, and CT-Scan report if any.

"Each district has been assigned on re-filler for accessing its lump-sum allocation and the respective district magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of distribution of cylinders..." the release said.

The government's move has come after witnessing residents struggling in long queues at various refill centres and depots across the city.

All district magistrates have been told to set aside enough a number of officials to sort the applications and ensure that those eligible receive their e-pass on priority.

Those whose applications are approved will receive the e-pass from the district magistrate stating when, where, at what time, and at which depot they would get the oxygen cylinders, the release said. This will, however, depend on the availability of stocks.

The district magistrates have also been asked to appoint only such depots and dealers where availability is hassle-free so that the patients or their relatives are put into any further trouble for the sake of oxygen.

The facility of online bookings will be made available to Delhi residents from May 6.

Delhi reported almost 21,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours along with 311 deaths. The city's overall case load now stands at 12.5 lakh, with over 18,000 deaths.

All this has put immense pressure on the city medical resources, with several patients reportedly dying due to a lack of oxygen in recent weeks.