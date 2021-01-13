Delhi Schools Reopen Next Week For Classes 10, 12; Attendance Optional

All schools in Delhi have been allowed to reopen for students of classes 10 and 12 from next Monday, January 18, in view of the CBSE board exams that start on May 4.

Students can come to school if their parents allow. All schools will keep a record of those who come, but attendance will not be compulsory, especially in view of the approaching board exams, the Delhi government said today.

Schools have been allowed to reopen so that pre-board exams and practical exams can be conducted, it added.

The decision has been taken in view of the approaching annual board exams that are conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The board exams are set to start on May 4, but a schedule has not been released as yet.

Schools that reopen will have follow the standard operating procedure or guidelines issued in view of the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing, compulsory mask wearing, and sanitisation, besides others.