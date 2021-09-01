Delhi Students Back In Schools After 17 Months, Strict Covid Rules

Schools in Delhi reopened with strict anti-Covid measures in place.

Schools in the national capital reopened with strict anti-Covid measures in place after a gap of 17 months.

The new guidelines ---- put in place to curb the potential spread of Covid ---- include mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements, 50% seating per classroom, and mandatory isolation room in school premises.

The new norms also include an isolation room for students.

Dr CS Verma, principal, Kautilya Government School told NDTV, "we are very happy to welcome back our students. We will ensure strict social distancing; students will not be allowed to share food or notebooks. we have also created an isolation room in our school in case a child feels unwell."

Most students at the Kautilya Government School in Chirag Enclave come from underprivileged backgrounds living in slum areas. AS Sharma, an arts and craft teacher at a government school, says "it was very difficult to teach online we faced some issues -- many students don't have the gadgets and we can't wait to hold the pencil in our hand all over again".

Though the Delhi government has said colleges can also open, several principals told NDTV said they didn't have a formal communication yet on reopening tomorrow. Dr Promila Kumar, Principal, Gargi College said, "we have not yet received any formal communication from UCG regarding reopening as colleges come under central govt. I miss the lively atmosphere on our campus, bursting with ideas, miss the cheerful faces and would love to have it back as long as students are vaccinated."