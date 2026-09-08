Delhi Building Collapse Echoes In Students Union Polls, Hostels Big Issue

The killer collapse of a paying guest accommodation (PG) in Delhi's Satya Niketan has cast a shadow on the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. While the electoral atmosphere is usually dominated by colorful cultural events and heated campaign, the focus has now shifted to protests and agitations by student organisations. The tragedy has propelled student safety concerns to the fore.

Anger And Concern Among Students

Following the incident, NDTV spoke with students unaffiliated with any student organization. Their conversations revealed palpable grief and anger regarding the tragedy. Many students expressed the view that unless the system changes in the wake of this incident, students will continue to face a struggle for survival.

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Hostel Shortage: A Major Issue At DU

The shortage of hostel accommodation has long been a significant challenge for students at Delhi University. Sandeep, a postgraduate student at DU, told NDTV that the university operates around 20 hostels, which house postgraduate students and PhD research scholars. While various DU colleges have their own hostels, these too lack sufficient capacity to accommodate all students. Consequently, a large number of students are forced to live in PGs (paying guest accommodations) or rented houses.

Five students and two labourers died in the Satya Niketan PG tragedy. PTI

Financial Burden On Students From Other States

Ayush, a law student at DU, highlighted the challenge of finding safe and affordable PG accommodation, particularly for female students. She noted that students coming to Delhi from other states-and their families-bear the additional financial burden of expensive PG rents and housing costs.

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ABVP, NSUI Also Raise Hostel Issue

When NDTV spoke with student leaders from ABVP and NSUI, both organisations raised the issue of the shortage of hostel seats. They emphasised the need to expand hostel capacity at the university so that students are not forced to rely on private PGs or expensive rental accommodation.

Accident Amidst Elections Heightens Political Activity

While students are outraged over the accident, the tragic incident just before the DUSU elections-has also transformed the university's political climate. Student organisations are now staging protests and agitations on the streets alongside their election campaigning.

ABVP Protests; Daily Demonstrations Planned

The ABVP has called for a major protest near the Arts Faculty in North Campus. The organisation has been staging continuous demonstrations since the accident. ABVP is demanding the resignation of the MCD Commissioner and insisting that accountability for the tragedy be fixed.

NSUI Targets Delhi And Central Governments

Meanwhile, the NSUI is also holding protest demonstrations since the tragedy, directly targeting both the Delhi and Central governments. The NSUI asserts that the governments must be held accountable for student safety and accommodation arrangements.

Student Organisations At the Accident Site

Following the accident, activists from both ABVP and NSUI visited the site. Reports indicate that both organisations provided assistance in their own capacities. However, the student organisations also faced criticism on social media for allegedly making 'reels' and conducting photo shoots during the relief operations.