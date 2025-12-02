Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway Opens For Trial Run, Launch Soon

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway, one of North India's most significant highway projects, had one section opened for a trial run, marking a major milestone toward its full operational launch.

Once completed, the 210 km high-speed corridor is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from the current 6 to 6.5 hours to just 2 to 2.5 hours, significantly improving connectivity between the national capital, western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Authorities are preparing to inaugurate a 32 km-long completed section of the expressway between late December and early January, even as work continues at an accelerated pace across other stretches. While a formal inauguration date has not been announced, various parts of the road - particularly near Geeta Colony, Seelampur and the Shahdara area in Delhi - have already been opened for trial use. Barriers have been removed in the Shahdara and Northeast districts, allowing vehicular movement and indicating that a broader public launch is drawing close.

While speaking to the NDTV, one of the commuters, Rohit Kumar said, "We have been waiting for this for a long time. Now going to my native place has become easier. I used to go to my home on Friday evening after office and then used to come Sunday night to join the office on Monday."

The NDTV team travelled on the expressway to bring ground zero reality. The final touch-up is being given to the newly designed six-lane. The expressway includes provisions for future expansion to eight lanes to handle rising traffic congestion on the expressway. The project incorporates extensive modern infrastructure such as multiple interchanges, service lanes, underpasses, and overbridges to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted driving experience on NH 709B.

The corridor begins near Delhi's Akshardham Metro Station, linking seamlessly to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway before passing through western UP's Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur districts. It finally terminates in Uttarakhand's capital city, Dehradun, providing a direct, high-speed route for commuters, tourists, and commercial traffic.

Construction is being executed in four phases. The first stretch, from Akshardham to Baghpat, has been ready for some time. The second phase between Baghpat and Saharanpur is nearly complete, while the third is in its final stages. The fourth phase involves tunnels and elevated structures in the hilly terrain near Dehradun and is currently undergoing finishing work.

As per sources, the expressway will be fully open to the public by February 2026. The government has directed that the inauguration should take place only after all four phases are complete, ensuring a seamless, end-to-end high-speed travel experience for the commuters.