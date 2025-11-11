"<i>Woh Chala Gaya</i>": Delhi Blast Victim Supported Family Of 4, Sister's Kids

"Aaj woh chala hi gaya (Today, he is gone)," wailed one of 35-year-old Jumman Mohammed's family members at the mortuary where the Delhi suicide blast victim's body was kept along with the bodies of eight others who died in Monday's explosion.

Mohammed's uncle told NDTV that he was the sole earner who supported his wife and three sons. He also supported his sister and her children with his earnings from driving an e-rickshaw in the Chandni Chowk area.

Mohammed's uncle said that his body was found in a dismembered state but was identified by his wife. Later, DNA testing was conducted to confirm the identity.

In the same mortuary is 22-year-old cab driver Pankaj Saini's body, who was also his family's sole earner. His father said, "Pankaj had just dropped off a passenger at Chandni Chowk, he was on duty when this happened. We demand justice from the government, we hope justice will be served."

Of the nine people who died in the car blast outside the Red Fort metro station, seven have been identified. Among them were Delhi bus conductor Ashok Kumar, cosmetic shop owner Noman and Uttar Pradesh natives Mohsin, Lokesh Gupta and Dinesh Kumar Mishra. The identities of two victims are yet to be ascertained.

India's premier anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency, has now taken over the probe into the blast that has shaken the nation.

The deadly blast near the Red Fort took place shortly after around 2,900 kilograms of explosives were recovered from Faridabad.