Delhi Car Blast Leaves Behind Trail Of Destruction. See Pictures

The high-intensity blast that ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening has left behind a trail of destruction. Nine people were killed in the blast and 20 others were injured.

The blast in the car - a white Hyundai i20 - also damaged many vehicles in one of busiest areas of the national capital. The explosion is being probed as a possible terror attack.

Here is a look at the aftermath of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro on Monday. PTI

Security forces at the blast site with damaged vehicles seen in the backdrop. PTI

Forensic officials collect samples from the site in the aftermath of the blast. PTI

A cylinder lies on the ground following the blast that left 9 people dead on Monday. PTI

Relatives take the body of Pankaj Sahni, who died in the blast near Red Fort. PTI

Police personnel stand near barricades as they cordon off the blast site near Red Fort Metro Station. PTI

The area near the car blast site has been covered with white cloth where charred remains are scattered. PTI

Relatives of victims, who died in the blast near Red Fort metro station, mourn. PTI

Investigators have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as forensic and intelligence inputs suggested links to a possible terror attack.