Delhi Car Blast Leaves Behind Trail Of Destruction. See Pictures

The explosion is being probed as a possible terror attack.
- A car blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed nine and injured 20 people
- The explosion occurred in a white Hyundai i20 in a busy area of Delhi
- Many nearby vehicles were damaged in the high-intensity blast
The high-intensity blast that ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening has left behind a trail of destruction. Nine people were killed in the blast and 20 others were injured.
The blast in the car - a white Hyundai i20 - also damaged many vehicles in one of busiest areas of the national capital. The explosion is being probed as a possible terror attack.
Here is a look at the aftermath of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort.
Investigators have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as forensic and intelligence inputs suggested links to a possible terror attack.
