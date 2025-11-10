Video: National Security Guard Team Reaches Delhi Red Fort Blast Site

The National Security Guard (NSG) reached the site near Delhi's Red Fort, where a Hyundai i20 car exploded, killing eight people and injuring 20.

The blast was reported near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station at 6.52 pm, damaging several cars in its proximity. Smoke billowed from the fire that followed the explosion even as shattered glass lay strewn on the road.

Apart from the NSG, fire officials, Delhi Police's special team, National Investigation Agency (NIA), forensics team and sniffer dogs were also present at the spot. "Six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire," a fire department official told PTI.

The blast occurred in the densely-populated area of Old Delhi on a day around 360 kilograms of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in Haryana's Faridabad.

Sanjay Bhargav, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association, whose shop is about 800 metres away from the incident site, said the entire building shook due to the blast. Another eyewitness said, "I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn't make out what it was, it was that loud."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has reviewed with Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials about the situation following the explosion near the Red Fort metro station on Monday that claimed eight lives, and assured people that those affected are being assisted by the authorities.

Shah visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, where the injured are undergoing treatment. He also visited the blast site, and told reporters that all angles are being investigated.

Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Kolkata, Jaipur, Haryana, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are on high alert following the blast.