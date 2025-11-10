Delhi Red Fort Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Be Closed Tomorrow

Delhi's Chandni Chowk market will be closed on Tuesday, said Market Association president Sanjay Bhargaw, after thirteen people were killed and 24 injured following a high-intensity explosion that ripped through a car with passengers this evening at the nearby Red Fort area.

Both the Red Fort and the Chandni Chowk market are located in the congested Old Delhi area of the national capital. While the Red Fort is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Delhi, Chandni Chowk market is one of Delhi's oldest and busiest markets, and a tourist hub

The blast that took place around 7 pm near Red Fort Metro Station left mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the area.

"Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle that stopped at the red light. There were passengers inside. Other vehicles got affected. All the agencies are taking stock of the situation. Some deaths happened, and a few people got injured," he said.

"We got information that there was a blast in a car. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.

Around 20 fire engines were dispatched to the location, and the police have cordoned off the entire area.