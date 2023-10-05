Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 19.4 Degree Celsius

The weather department has also predicted mist in the morning for the next three days.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, on Thursday while the minimum temperature settled at 19.4, three notches below normal. The weather department has also predicted mist in the morning for the next three days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 177, which falls in the "moderate" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 44 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.