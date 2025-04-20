Delhi Records Highest Minimum Temperature In 3 Years

Delhi recorded its highest minimum temperature in three years on Sunday with the mercury settling at 26 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above the season's average.

The last time the city saw such high minimum temperature was in 2022, when it touched 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was at 39.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 63 per cent and 38 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 40 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 140, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

