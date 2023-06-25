Monsoon Is Here, Delhi Gets Heat Relief As Mumbai Tackles Flooded Roads

Delhi And Mumbai Receive Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and Mumbai overnight as the monsoon reached both cities together in a rare event.

While it hit the national capital two days earlier than schedule, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next 2 days and will cover other parts also," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

Even as rain brought respite from scorching heat in Delhi and adjoining areas, waterlogging was reported in various areas of Gurugram.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rain in the last 24 hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places. The city is expected to receive more showers during the day, the IMD said.

Among the areas worst affected due to the rain last evening are Andheri, Malad and Dahisar. Visuals shared on social media showed people pushing cars through the flooded streets.

The weather office has issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra. It has issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.