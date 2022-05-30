Delhi Rain And Its After-Effects: A Huge Traffic Chaos

A thunderstorm, a short but intense spell of rain and winds with speed up to 100kmph pummeled Delhi this evening, uprooting trees and bringing traffic to a juddering halt.

This is the first storm of "severe" intensity in Delhi since 2018, a Met department official said. A moderate thunderstorm had hit the city last Monday.

The temperature fell sharply by 13 degree Celsius, according to readings at Palam observatory near the airport, and by 16 degree Celsius in south Delhi's Safdarjung.

East and central parts of Delhi bore the maximum brunt of the storm that peppered the roads with broken tree branches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this evening's developments to a Western Disturbance-induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan.

The moisture-carrying easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are feeding the cyclonic circulation, it said.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport reported winds gusting up to 100 kmph. The Palam weather station logged a maximum wind speed of 70 kmph.

Thunderstorms are a normal occurrence in Delhi. On an average, the city sees such weather on 12 to 14 days in the March to May period, senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.