5-Point Guide To Air Purifier Maintenance As Delhi Air Quality Worsens

Air purifiers need regular maintenance for it to be able to deliver its best performance. (File)

The air quality has significantly worsened over the past week across the North India. With air pollution threatening a severe impact on human lungs and overall health, air purifiers have become a necessity in houses and offices.

Delhi and its nearby cities continue to be engulfed in a thick layer of smog and the air quality in several area remains in the 'severe' category.

With the rising pollution levels, air purifier sales have almost doubled over the last year, say retailors. But what are consumers looking for when they go to buy an air purifier? They want a device that is both cost-effective and easy to maintain.

Just like air coolers, air conditioners or water purifiers, air purifiers too need regular maintenance for it to be able to deliver its best performance. They come with different types of filters that need to be cleaned and replaced after some months.

Here's a five-point guide to ensure your air purifier is working fine:

Clean the filter with a dry cloth and replace it after six months

Do not clean the air purifier filter like an AC filter

Check for filter replacement options

Look for the cost-effectiveness of filter and how much dust it can absorb

Spike In Air Purifier Sales

Industry experts believe that the air purifier market in the country could rise by 25% each passing year. The sales have already doubled over the past year, said Charanjeet Singh, head (sales), Satnam Electronics.

Retailors are also banking on the ongoing festive season and Diwali shopping to add to the record air purifier sales in the country.