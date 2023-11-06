Delhi Chokes On Toxic Haze: Key Decisions Taken By AAP To Fight Pollution

Odd-even rule to be implemented for one week in Delhi from November 13 to 20. A decision to further extend the odd-even rule would be taken later, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Total restriction on construction activities, including public projects such as roads and bridges.

Schools to be shut for all classes till November 10, barring Class 10 and 12 in view of Board exams.

The ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles will continue. Only LNG, CNG trucks carrying essential commodities will be allowed to enter Delhi.