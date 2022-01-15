'Kissa Khaki Ka': Delhi Police To Launch Podcast On Sunday

'Kissa Khaki Ka' will celebrate the extraordinary services by Delhi Police personnel

The Delhi Police is foraying into the world of podcasts with a series on unheard stories of crimes, its investigations, and tales of heart and humanity in an effort to connect with the masses, a statement said on Saturday.

The first episode of the podcast, titled 'Kissa Khaki Ka', will air on social media handles of the Delhi Police at 2 pm on Sunday.

The Delhi Police also claimed that it will become the first police force in the country to have its own podcast.

"It will air every Sunday. There will be a human touch story on what we have been doing in addition to fighting crimes and criminals. It will also have individual stories. It is a way to connect with the people of the city," a senior police officer said.

The podcast will be narrated by media educator Vartika Nanda, who has also been working on prison reforms through her radio programme initiative. It will be available on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the statement said.

'Kissa Khaki Ka' will celebrate the extraordinary services rendered by the Delhi Police personnel cutting across all ranks. These personnel have displayed remarkable sincerity towards their duties and at the same time carried out social and humanitarian services voluntarily, it stated.

The podcast will create a new bond between the Delhi Police and Delhi. It will lead to better understanding among people of the challenges faced by the police force. A bond of trust will help in better policing, the statement said.

The Delhi Police is committed to reach out to people through all traditional and new-age mediums in order to strengthen 'last-mile policing' with a human touch, it added.