Delhi Police To Deploy AI-Enabled Smart Glasses For Republic Day Security

For the first time, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology as part of enhanced security measures for Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

These smart glasses, manufactured by an Indian company, will be linked in real-time to the police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders, and suspects, allowing personnel on the ground to instantly identify individuals in crowded areas.

The wearable devices will connect to mobile phones used by police officers, giving them access to the entire criminal database accessible through the system, Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

"The glasses are connected to the mobile phones of the officers, and the mobile phones will carry the full database of criminals. If someone appears in a green box, it clearly indicates that the person has no criminal involvement. If the box turns red, it means the person has a criminal record. The officer can quickly verify all details, and if needed, the person will be apprehended immediately," Additional CP Mahla said.

The officer further shared that the smart glasses can scan faces within seconds and match them with records stored in the central database without requiring physical checks or stopping people, ensuring smooth movement in crowded areas during this high-security event.

In addition to facial recognition, the smart glasses are equipped with thermal imaging technology, which helps officers detect individuals carrying metal objects or concealed weapons. This thermal capability adds an extra layer of security by enabling the early identification of potential threats in dense crowds.

"This technology will significantly strengthen spot identification and reduce dependence on manual checking. The thermal imaging feature will assist officers in identifying suspicious objects or weapons that may not be visible to the naked eye," he added.

Mahla emphasised that the advanced AI system is capable of identifying criminals even if they have changed their appearance over the years.

"Suppose we have a photograph of a criminal taken 20 years ago. The powerful AI can match that old image and generate a proper match if the person is present. Changing looks will not work in front of these AI-powered smart glasses," he said.

The Delhi Police said that this is the first time they are using such futuristic wearable technology during Republic Day security arrangements, and officers, including sub-inspectors, will be wearing these glasses. However, when asked about the number and cost of the glasses, the officer stated that an adequate number had been procured but did not disclose the cost.

Police said that the initiative is part of a broader, technology-driven security plan for the national event. Apart from AI-enabled glasses, the Delhi Police will deploy extensive CCTV surveillance, drone-based monitoring, facial recognition software integration and AI-based analytics to manage crowds and detect suspicious behaviour in real-time.

"The same facial recognition and AI features will also be installed in moving police vehicles, enabling mobile patrol teams to identify suspects while on the move and respond swiftly to any security alerts," the officer said.

The Republic Day celebrations in the national capital involve multi-layered security arrangements, with over 10,000 police personnel from the New Delhi district deployed along the parade route and at sensitive locations.

All vehicles and guests will undergo three layers of security checks.

