Delhi Police Team At Islamic Sect Chief's Farmhouse In Uttar Pradesh

An FIR was registered against Maulana Saad in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday reached the farmhouse of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad near Kandhla area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Police did not immediately respond to the purpose of the visit.

An FIR was registered against Mr Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

The Nizamuddin congregation has become an epicentre of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event testing positive and infecting hundreds of others across the country.

So far, two notices have been issued to Mr Saad by Delhi Police in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Saad and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi Police.