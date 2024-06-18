Delhi Police Recovers 320 iPhones Worth Rs 3.5 crores, Arrests 2

Further investigation is going on, say cops (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a police team arrested two persons who were involved in the theft of 320 Apple iPhones worth Rs 3.5 crores.

Speaking with ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-West Rohit Meena informed that the police registered an FIR after it received the complaint of theft of 320 iPhones. He said, "We received information that the driver of the owner of AMExpress fled after stealing nearly 320 iPhones in 36 boxes from the company godown. We registered an FIR immediately."

The police official further added, "We formed a team under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sareen, and after a technical investigation, we located them in Panchkula. Mandeep and Sachin, the two accused have been arrested and 318 mobile phones have been recovered..."

Rohit Meena further said that the criminals committed the crime in a very vicious manner. Providing details, Rohit Meena said, "They had switched off the GPS tracker that was installed in the truck. They then switch it on to mislead the police. They had also switched off the phone and changed their numbers."

Praising the police team, Rohit Meena said, "The police team did a good job and we made this Rs 3.5 crore recovery in 18 hours... All these phones were of Apple and were coming from Mumbai for further distribution and sales in North India. And during this, the two accused committed the crime."

The DCP further informed that the recovered mobile phones are iPhone 13, 14, and 15 and each of the phones cost Rs 1 lakh or more. "Till now, we have caught two persons. Further investigation is going on," Meena said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)