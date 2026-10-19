Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against 7 In Manipur Musician's Death Case

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against seven accused in connection with the alleged mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in south Delhi's Kilokari area in September.

The charge sheet has been filed before the Saket Courts under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 103(2) (murder by a group), 103(1) (murder) and 332(a) (house-trespass with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case pertains to the assault on Vikram Singh, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Holy Family Hospital on September 7, in the Sunlight Colony police station area.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim's son, Yaiphaba, he was at home with his family at around 11.30 p.m. on September 6 when he heard his father shouting outside their residence.

On opening the door, he allegedly saw four to five youths kicking and punching his father. He raised an alarm, following which the assailants fled the spot.

The complainant told police that he had seen their faces and would be able to identify them.

The FIR stated that Yaiphaba subsequently took his father to Holy Family Hospital in a taxi, accompanied by his mother, Jochia, and a neighbour, Rado.

On the way, Vikram Singh told his son that the youths who had assaulted him had come from a dhaba located opposite their residence. He also said that some of them had threatened him earlier after he objected to the noise and nuisance being caused near the eatery.

The musician later fainted inside the taxi and died during treatment at the hospital.

Vikram Singh, a guitarist and music teacher from Manipur, had reportedly been away from work for around seven to eight years and mostly stayed at home. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

His mortal remains were subsequently flown to Imphal, where his last rites were performed.

The killing had triggered widespread condemnation, with several organisations and individuals, including the Manipur Students' Association Delhi (MSAD), raising concerns over a possible racial motive and demanding a thorough investigation.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had also urged his Delhi counterpart, Rekha Gupta, to expedite a high-level probe into the alleged murder and ensure stringent prosecution of those responsible.

In a communication to the Delhi Chief Minister, he had suggested that, if circumstances warranted, the feasibility of transferring the case to an independent specialised agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be explored to reinforce public confidence in the investigation.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier said that he had spoken to Delhi Police, which assured him that a strong charge sheet would be filed in the case within two weeks. The Union Minister had expressed deep distress over the musician's death and stressed that the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast, as well as every Indian, were non-negotiable.

The Manipur Chief Minister had also visited the deceased musician's residence in Imphal West on September 10 and met his parents, wife and son. He assured the bereaved family that justice would be delivered, those responsible for the killing would be punished, and the state government would extend all possible assistance and support. The Chief Minister had expressed profound sorrow over the incident, describing it as the death of an innocent person who had done no wrong.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)