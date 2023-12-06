Delhi Police File Written Arguments Against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh In Sexual Assault Case

Police filed a charge sheet in the case against Brij Bhushan Singh on June 15 (File)

The Delhi police on Wednesday filed written arguments before a court enunciating its stand on whether to frame charges against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal supplied a copy of the arguments to the advocates appearing for the accused as well as the complainants in the case.

The judge will further hear the matter on December 20.

"Matter is listed for filing of written submissions on behalf of the prosecution. Filed. Copy supplied. List on December 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. for clarifications, if any," the judge said.

Brij Bhushan Singh appeared before the court in person with co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Brij Bhushan Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had also charged Vinod Tomar in the case.

