Delhi Police Donates Rs 1 Crore For Relief Ops To Flood-Hit Kerala

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

The Delhi Police today donated Rs one crore for rehabilitation work in flood-ravaged Kerala which witnessed one of its worst deluge in close to a century, the police said.

As a humanitarian gesture, all officers and ranks of Delhi Police have come forward and voluntarily contributed for the total amount of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for aid to the flood victims in Kerala.

In a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, the Delhi Police has extended their support to the flood victims of Kerala.

"Major parts of Kerala state have been badly affected by flood rendering countless number of people homeless and destitute. As members of police force of the capital of the country, it is our bounden duty to come forward to donate and contribute to this noble cause," the letter stated.

As the flood waters started receding, people from relief camps have started returning to their homes although over 10.40 lakh people were still in 2,770 camps across the state.