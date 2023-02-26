AAP MP Claims Cops 'Arrested' Him, Other Leaders; Police Say 'Detained'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh shows after being detained during a protest near CBI office

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday claimed that he along with other party leaders including Delhi minister Gopal Rai was arrested but the police said they were only detained.

"Delhi Police has arrested me, minister Gopal Rai ji along with MLA Rituraj Jha, Dinesh Mohania, Rohit Mehraulia, Adil Khan along with many councillors and workers at Fatehpur Beri police station. Will not be afraid, will not bow down, will keep fighting," Singh said.

Delhi Police said the AAP workers and prominent leaders, including Sanjay Singh, were detained allegedly for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for protesting near the CBI office where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was being questioned in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Chandan Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, said, "Total of 36 persons including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia and Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohnia have been detained for violating the provisions section 144 CrPC imposed in South District. They were detained today afternoon at around 1240 hrs from Lodhi Road near CGO picket."

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Police officer had said, "As per input and local intelligence, there was an apprehension of a large gathering of supporters, voters and leaders of AAP at CGO. All arrangements, including deployment of personnel, had been in place since Saturday."

The police further said that a few leaders and supporters of the AAP gathered with the intention of crossing the barricade and demonstrating near the CBI office.

"However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road, obstructing traffic, around 12.25 pm. They were requested to vacate the place as Section 144 of CrPC was in force in the area. But they continued sitting and shouting slogans," the officer added.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case, after eight hours of questioning on Sunday.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

However, the deputy CM, last Sunday, requested the central agency to defer the summons saying he was busy "preparing the Budget" and could only appear towards February-end.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

The CBI launched a probe into the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, recommending a probe by the central agency.

