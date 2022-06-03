Delhi Surgeon Who Performed Illegal Kidney Removals Arrested, Gang Busted

Police say Dr Sharma was working directly with the gang's mastermind Kuldeep.

The Delhi Police have arrested one more accused in the south Delhi kidney racket gang case. 34-year-old Dr Priyansh Sharma who is a surgeon at a big Delhi hospital was caught by the police today.

Dr Sharma studied medicine at a college in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly between 2007 to 2013. He then finished his MS degree from Saifai in the Etawah district.

The accused used to conduct illegal kidney transplant operations at a hospital in Gohana city of Haryana's Sonipat district.

Police say Dr Sharma was working directly with the gang's mastermind Kuldeep.

The police had on Wednesday busted the kidney racket gang in South Delhi and arrested 10 persons from various parts of the city. The case was registered at the Hauz Khas police station.

The police have so far arrested 11 people in the case -- three of them are doctors and two are lab technicians while the rest are helpers.

An operation theatre was set up in Sonipat where the patients were operated upon.

"During the interrogation, the detained doctor revealed that he charged lakhs of rupees from a patient for an operation. It was revealed that nearly 14 people were targeted over six months. The figure could increase as the investigation into the matter is underway," the police had said.

The doctor reportedly mainly targeted the poor and lured them by offering more money.

He used social media to look for his clients.