'Godman', Poison Laddoo, 'Djinn' Ritual: How Delhi Triple Murder Was Executed

New Delhi:
The triple murder case in Delhi's Peeragarhi, allegedly carried out by a self-styled godman, has shocked the national capital. From poison-laced laddoos to claims involving Djinns (supernatural beings), each new revelation has added another disturbing layer to the case.
Here's a 10-point guide to understanding the Peeragarhi triple murder investigation:
- The case began on February 8, when the bodies of Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh and Laxmi Devi, aged 76, 47 and 40, were found inside an abandoned car on the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi. Police later confirmed the deaths were murders and arrested Kamruddin, also known as 'Baba', a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.
- According to investigators, the accused allegedly prepared a deadly mixture using sulphas (aluminium phosphide pesticide), sleeping pills and a cold drink. Police believe the victims were made to consume the mixture, leading to their immediate deaths.
- Police said Kamruddin targeted people facing financial or personal difficulties by promising "dhanvarsha", or sudden wealth. He allegedly demanded around Rs 2 lakh from clients and claimed that a 'Djinn' would establish "physical contact" with a woman in their family who matched certain physical features, such as being tall with long hair, without her knowledge. When promised results did not materialise, he blamed factors such as illness, animal bites or past surgeries.
- Investigators recovered several photographs of girls and women from Laxmi's phone. The images showed women standing with open hair while holding sheets containing personal details. Police believe these photographs were circulated among contacts as part of the alleged occult practices.
- A 'Djinn mantra' was also found among Shiv Naresh's belongings. Call detail records and shared location data helped police trace the accused. Officers said Laxmi had shared Kamruddin's location with Shiv Naresh, allowing police to reach his residence the same night. CCTV footage reportedly shows the accused sitting in the front passenger seat of the victims' car earlier that day. Police believe he had been in contact with the victims for nearly a year.
- According to investigators, the accused charged up to Rs 7,000 per meeting and claimed he could perform treatments, including surgeries without stitches. In one case, he allegedly convinced a man that he had removed a kidney stone, which police later said was staged using vermillion.
- When police arrived at his residence posing as clients, Kamruddin refused to open the gate, claiming his children were ill. He then attempted to escape by jumping over a wall, but was chased and arrested.
- Police say he is officially linked to six murder cases across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, while investigators suspect his involvement in additional killings. He has confessed to several cases, though verification is still underway.
- Investigators said Kamruddin learned occult practices around 2010 from a teacher in Uttar Pradesh. His first known case allegedly involved a Rajasthan couple seeking help to conceive a child. Police claim the woman was later killed by her husband on his instructions, though the matter remains under investigation. Items such as gram flour laddoos and eggs were allegedly used during rituals to convince clients of supernatural powers.
- His financial transactions, contacts and properties, including plots and a marriage hall in Firozabad, are also under investigation. The possible role of family members is also being investigated. Police said he often asked clients to switch their phones to flight mode during meetings and avoided areas covered by CCTV cameras.
