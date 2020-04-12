Delhi Now Has 43 Coronavirus Hotspots, Up From Yesterday's 33

Ten new coronavirus hotspots have been identified in Delhi over a 24-hour period, it was announced on Sunday evening, taking the total number of hotspots in the national capital to 43; 33 were identified on Saturday, 30 on Friday and 25 on Thursday.
Hotspots identified today include parts of East of Kailash, a posh residential colony in southeast Delhi, and parts of Khadda Colony in Jaitpur Extension, Madanpur Khadar, Abul Fazal Enclave and Shera Mohalla Garhi (also in the southeast), and Bengali Colony in Mahaveer Enclave (southwest Delhi).
"We have identified more containment zones in the capital. We have declared containment areas as 'red zones' and high-risk areas as 'orange zones'," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that no new cases had been reported from areas where his government's Operation Shield is in effect.
Operation Shield, which stands for "Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Santisation and Door-To-Door Checking", has been credited with making Dilshad Garden in northeast Delhi - the city's first hotspot - free of infection.
In line with Operation Shield, the Delhi government is to launch a massive sanitisation drive across all containment areas and hotspots from Monday, Mr Kejriwal said, adding that these would be done by 10 machines imported from Japan and 50 others from the Delhi Jal Board.
Delhi has 1,069 COVID-19 cases so far and 19 deaths have been linked to the virus. Of the active cases more than 430 have been linked to the religious gathering held by Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi's Nizamuddin - also one of the hotspots - last month.
The 21-day "total lockdown" ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March to contain the spread of the virus ends on Tuesday.
On Saturday the Prime Minister and 13 chief ministers, including Mr Kejriwal, took part in a video conference to discuss its extension. After a four-hour meeting the PM indicated it will be prolonged by two weeks. Shortly after Mr Kejriwal said the decision was "correct".
The centre has revealed a plan to colour-code all districts in the country - red for areas with over 15 positive cases, orange for those below that threshold and green for districts that have not reported any infection.
The coding is likely to result in almost half the country being coloured either orange or red, after it emerged today that over 50 per cent of the districts have reported COVID-19 cases. 364 districts have been affected by the outbreak currently; this number was 284 on April 6 and 160 on March 29.
Across the country there are over 7,400 active cases and 273 deaths. Worldwide nearly 18 lakh people have been infected and 1.09 lakh killed.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai499
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Latur8
Aurangabad8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*915
1761 187
1426 150
208 20
127 17
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*531
1069 166
1025 161
25
19 5
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*282
969 58
915 56
44
10 2
DistrictCases
Jaipur77
Jodhpur30
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu20
Tonk12
Churu9
Ajmer6
Bikaner6
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Kota4
Jaisalmer4
Bharatpur4
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*481
700 147
676 147
21
3
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal43
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Dewas2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*379
564 121
528 118
0
36 3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*153
504
452
43
9
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra51
Meerut33
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Saharanpur16
Shamli14
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Baghpat4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Jaunpur3
Muzaffarnagar2
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Moradabad1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*139
452 19
402 5
45 13
5 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*271
432 124
366 108
44 13
22 3
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Visakhapatnam15
Guntur13
Krishna13
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari9
Anantapur7
Chittoor6
Prakasam6
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*236
381
364
11
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*82
374 10
230
142 19
2
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*54
226 12
183 12
37
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu5
Kupwara5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*117
224 17
214 17
6
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal17
Nuh12
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*75
185 8
153 8
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*62
151 19
135 19
5
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata35
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong6
Nadia5
24 Paraganas North4
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*37
134 8
110 5
19 3
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*48
64 4
44
19 19
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*14
54 6
41
12 10
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*29
32 4
25 4
6
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Dhubri2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
29
28
0
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*18
25 7
15 6
10 1
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*1
19 1
12 1
7
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*17
17
16
0
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10 10
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5 4
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*6
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
With input from PTI