"Tried To Reach Out To Her, But...": What Shraddha Walkar's Father Said

Delhi fridge murder: Aaftab Poonawala strangled Shraddha Walkar in May at their Delhi apartment, and then cut her body into 35 pieces and scattered the parts across the city.

'Tried To Reach Out To Her, But...': What Shraddha Walkar's Father Said

Vikas Walkar said Aaftab Poonawala should be punished the same way he killed his daughter.

Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father today sought the toughest punishment for her boyfriend Aftaab Poonawala, who is accused of murdering her and chopping up her body. He spoke to the media after meeting with Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Here are top quotes from Shraddha Walkar's father's address to the media:

  1. "Before leaving home, I had a conversation with Shraddha, I said 'he isn't from our community, don't stay with him'. She said 'I want to stay with him'."

  2. "Children above 18 should be controlled, there should be counselling. When my daughter told me she was of age, I could not do anything to stop her. There should also be control over dating apps."

  3. "I tried to reach out to her but she didn't respond to me much. I want to know why she couldn't tell me what she told the police (about being tortured and threatened by Aaftab). She was being blackmailed, that is why she kept quiet."

  4. "I spoke to Shraddha last in 2021. Had asked her how she was. She said she was fine, was living in Bengaluru."

  5. "I asked Aaftab on September 26 where my daughter was. I said she has been living with you, it is your responsibility. He didn't reply. I met Aaftab's mother before complaining to the police but didn't get any response."



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day

Arvind Kejriwal On AAP's Performance In Gujarat: "Breached BJP Fortress, Will Win Next Time"
.