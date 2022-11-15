Aftab Visited Doctor To Treat Knife Wound Same Month He Killed Shraddha

Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces. (FILE)

A doctor who treated Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner, chopping the body into pieces and dumping them in a forest area, said the accused had visited him in May, the same month when the woman was killed, for treating a wound.

Dr Anil Kumar recalled Poonawala was very aggressive and restless when he had come to him for treatment and when he asked him about his injury, he claimed he got hurt while cutting fruit.

"In May, he came in the morning hours. My assistant told me that one person has come with an injury. When I saw him, I found it was not a deep injury but a superficial one.

"The underline structure was intact. When I asked him how he sustained this injury, he replied it was while he was cutting fruit. I did not have any doubt as it was a small clean knife cut," said Dr Kumar.

He said 28-year-old Poonawala was a very bold and confident person when he met him for the first time during the treatment.

"Two days ago, police brought him to my hospital and asked whether I treated this guy. I recognised him and said yes.

"He was very aggressive and restless when he came for the treatment. He looked into my eyes while speaking. He was very bold and confident. He was speaking in English and told me he was from Mumbai and came to Delhi as the city has good opportunities in the IT sector," Dr Kumar said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took Poonawala to the forest area of south Delhi's Chhatarpur and spent nearly three hours to locate specific places where he had allegedly dumped live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body parts.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

