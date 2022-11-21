Delhi Murder Case: Aaftab Poonawala Used Shraddha's Number To Buy Fridge

In the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala used her number to buy the fridge that he later used to allegedly stash her body parts.

The bill, accessed by NDTV, shows that Aaftab used Shraddha's number to purchase a 300-litre fridge from an electronics shop in Delhi's Chhattarpur.

The chilling details come just days after an employee of the shop revealed that Aaftab made the purchase within minutes and left.

Delhi police are questioning Aaftab Poonawala, 28, for allegedly strangling his partner in May and sawing her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them in a forest over several days.

Shraddha and Aftab had moved to Delhi from Mumbai in May this year and were live-in partners at a rented apartment in Chhatarpur.

Following an argument over expenses and infidelity, Aftab reportedly strangled Shraddha to death. He later cut up her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge at their apartment, before disposing them of in a jungle in Mehrauli over 18 days, police had said.

In the last two weeks, Delhi police have conducted searches in Delhi's Chhatarpur forest and emptied ponds to find Shraddha Walkar's body parts.