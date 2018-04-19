Delhi Ministers' Aides Ousted Due To Procedural Lapses In Appointments: Home Ministry

There were other "lapses" too in the exercise, they added.
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had sent a reference on appointments of the nine advisors in the Delhi government a few months ago and sought the Home Ministry's direction on the issue.
"After receiving the reference from the LG, the Home Ministry had sought the legal opinion which said proper procedure had not been followed and there were lapses while appointing the advisors," an official said.
Following this, the directive has been issued for the cancellation of the appointments.
Another official said the Delhi government appointed the nine advisors without creating the posts.
After cancellation of the appointments, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the Narendra Modi government's order was a "conspiracy to derail" the "education revolution" in Delhi.