Delhi Metro Installs Olympics Selfie Points At Stations To Extend Support To Athletes

All selfie points may also be shifted to different stations as the games progress: Official

A number of selfie points have been set up by the Delhi Metro authorities at its prominent stations, including at Rajiv Chowk and JLN Stadium, to cheer up the athletes taking part in Tokyo Olympics, officials said on Friday.

India is being represented by its largest ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Games, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.

"Pledging support to Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, DMRC has installed selfie points at several prominent stations. Many enthusiastic patrons joined the entire nation in cheering for our athletes. #Cheer4India," the DMRC tweeted.

It also shared pictures of a few commuters taking photos at some of the selfie-points.

Pledging support to Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, DMRC has installed selfie points at several prominent stations. Many enthusiastic patrons joined the entire nation in cheering for our athletes. #Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/hqodWqqAmz — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2021

The stations where selfie-points have been installed are -- Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Kashmere Gate, Mandi House, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Anand Vihar, JLN Stadium and IGI Airport, a senior DMRC official said.

All interchange facilities shall be covered broadly and the selfie points may also be shifted to different stations as the games progress, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said "we look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons".

The Olympics, postponed by a year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.