Delhi Civic Bypolls Results 2021 Live Updates: AAP Leading In 4 Four Wards

AAP candidates were leading in four wards as the counting for municipal bypolls began today, election officials said.

The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C wards.

The Congress candidate was leading in Chauhan Bangar, PTI reported.

More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28.

Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.

