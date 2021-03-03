Delhi Civic Bypolls Results 2021 Live Updates: AAP Leading In 4 Four Wards

New Delhi:
AAP candidates were leading in four wards as the counting for municipal bypolls began today, election officials said.
The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C wards.
The Congress candidate was leading in Chauhan Bangar, PTI reported.
More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28.
Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.
Here are the LIVE Updates:
Delhi: Counting of votes for MCD by-poll in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar), will be held today pic.twitter.com/0r1U1mU9YW- ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021