Delhi Man Covers All Metro Stations In Over 15 Hours, Sets Guinness World Record

Shashank Manu completed the attempt more than two years ago.

A man in Delhi has created a unique world record - covering all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds. This extraordinary achievement has earned Shashank Manu a coveted place in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Mr Manu, who works as a freelance researcher, travelled for the record-breaking attempt in April 2021. He started his ambitious journey at the crack of dawn (5am), on the blue line. Mr Manu lives travelling in the Metro, so he meticulously navigated through the city's extensive network, overcoming various challenges along the way.

Mr Manu concluded his journey at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, situated on Delhi Metro's green line, at 8:30 pm on the same day.

Though Mr Manu completed the attempt more than two years ago, he received his official recognition from GWR just recently due to a minor misunderstanding. The award was earlier given to Prafull Singh, a revenue inspector with the metro, who covered all stations in 16 hours and 2 minutes on August 29, 2021. However, it was later discovered that Mr Manu had already achieved the feat on April 14, surpassing Mr Singh's time with his impressive record.

Claiming the coveted award required a considerable amount of effort on Mr Manu's part. Adhering to the strict guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records, he diligently captured photographs at each metro station and obtained signatures from individuals as evidence of his presence. Additionally, Mr Manu was accompanied by two independent witnesses who attested to his remarkable endeavour throughout the journey.

"Hey @GWR look what just arrived, the certificate for my Guinness record of visiting all Delhi Metro stations in fastest time!" he said in a tweet posted in April.

Also the news of my record was prominently covered by many media outlets in India. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/ciIgb77ngg — Shashank Manu (@sskmnu) April 4, 2023

The Delhi Metro network spans 391 kilometres (including Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram) and has a network of 12 lines and 286 stops. The vast network has considerably reduced the pressure on roads in the national capital. The DMRC opened its first corridor in December 2002.