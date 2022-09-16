Delhi Man Arrested For Duping People With False Electricity Bill Messages

Three mobile phones, 20 debit/credit cards, four cheque books etc. were recovered from the accused.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by sending messages falsely claiming that their electricity connection will be disconnected since the due amount was not paid, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Chand, a resident of Dwarka Sector-28, they said.

A complaint was lodged at the Cyber police station in which the complainant alleged that he received a WhatsApp message that stated his electricity will be disconnected as the previous month's bill was not updated, a senior police officer said.

The complainant was also asked to contact with "our electricity customer service", the officer said.

The complainant also received a call from the fraudster who asked him to download an APK file on his mobile. After installing the APK file, two amounts -- Rs 49,805 and Rs 49,645 -- were debited from the complainant's bank account, the officer said.

During investigation, the location of the accused was zeroed down to Dwarka and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

