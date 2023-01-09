Delhi Lt Governor To Head Green Tribunal Panel On Yamuna Pollution

NGT said that the Committee will deal with all issues. (File)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today constituted a High-Level Committee (HLC) of concerned authorities in Delhi where pollution of Yamuna is higher (about 75 per cent), compared to other river basins States.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel today while constituting the Committee requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Delhi, who is chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Administrator of Delhi under Article 239 of the Constitution, to head the Committee.

Other members of the Committee will be the Chief Secretary, Delhi, who will act as Convener, Secretaries, Irrigation, Forest and Environment, Agriculture and Finance, Governmnet of Delhi, CEO, Delhi Jal Board, Vice Chairman, DDA, Secretary or his nominee (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Union Ministry of Agriculture, Director General, Forest or his nominee (not below the rank of DDG), Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti or his nominee not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Secretary, MoEF&CC or his nominee not below the rank of Additional Secretary, DG National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, said the Tribunal.

Having multiple authorities in Delhi may be one of the reasons for not achieving success so far. There appears to be a lack of ownership and accountability. A huge amount has already been spent without desired results. Judicial oversight has continued for almost 29 years. DDA has to take measures for protecting floodplain zones while drain-owning agencies - DJB, Irrigation Department, Municipal Corporation etc have to maintain drains free from pollution, said the National Green Tribunal.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) does not appear to be taking coercive measures against erring industries or even local authorities who rampantly continue to discharge pollution in Yamuna and the drains. There does not appear to be any meaningful penal action taken against the violators. There is also huge unauthorized dumping of septage and even solid waste at different locations in absence of satisfactory management of sewage from unauthorized colonies which have been set up and later regularised without requisite infrastructure for sewage treatment to the detriment of citizens, noted the Tribunal.

The tribunal order came on Monday during the hearing a petition on the issue of unabated pollution of River Yamuna and the continued failure of the authorities in taking adequate remedial measures in terms of specific orders on the subject passed by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.

NGT said that the Committee will deal with all issues as set out in the order dated January 27, 2021 regarding the rejuvenation of the river Yamuna through the execution of the directions.

The NGT earlier directed that the Chief Secretary, NCT of Delhi, in coordination with other authorities may personally monitor the progress by providing an effective administrative mechanism to handle the grim situation of the river caused by years of neglect.

Earlier, the Tribunal directed the constitution of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by DDA for the management of flood plains and Integrated Drain Management Cell (IDMC) by the Delhi Government under the Chief Secretary with representatives from other concerned agencies including the DJB, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Irrigation Department, not below the level of Chief Engineers.

