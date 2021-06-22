Delhi Logs 134 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Positivity Rate 0.2 Per Cent

Visuals of people violating Covid protocols have emerged since unlocking began in Delhi (File)

Delhi today reported 134 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with eight fatalities, the government's health bulletin showed. With this, Delhi's total caseload has now reached 14,32,778.

The national capital posted a spike in daily cases a day after logging the lowest number of cases in 24 hours - below 100 - since April last year.

Delhi's active cases have dropped to 1,918 - the lowest since March 10 when it was 1,900 - and the recovery rate shot past 98%. In the last 24 hours, 467 patients have been discharged after recovery.

67,916 samples were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours and the city's positivity rate now stands at 0.2 per cent.

With the eight fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, the national capital's death count rose to 24,933 as the rate of fatalities remained steady at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi, which has been witnessing a steady decline in daily Covid cases since the surge in infections due to the devastating second wave of the virus in April, registered a slight spike as Vardhman Mahaveer Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital adjusted 263 cases from the last week on the ICMR portal.

Delhi reported its highest single-day spike of 28,395 cases on April 21.

The Delhi government had imposed a strict lockdown in the national capital to arrest the spike and put in place stringent curbs on public movement and other activities.

Many of the curbs have since been lifted as cases continued to decline.

Since the unlocking began, several visuals of crowded markets and malls and of people violating the Covid protocols have emerged on the social media, prompting experts to warn of a possible third wave of infections.

As the country vaccinated record numbers of beneficiaries on Day One of the new vaccine regime, Delhi till Saturday, had administered 65,14,825 doses, fully inoculating 15,76,775 people, according to government data.