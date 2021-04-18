Delhi Likely To Extend Weekend Curfew Amid Covid Surge: Sources

The Delhi government will likely extend the weekend lockdown as the national capital has been reporting a record surge in daily coronavirus cases, sources say. The decision is expected to be announced after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's meeting over the Covid situation.

Delhi has been reporting its biggest single-day Covid numbers for the last few days amid the rapid second wave of infections. On Friday, it recorded an unprecedented 24,000 new coronavirus cases. It also logged its highest-single day death count.