Zero Tolerance Against Anyone Who Intimidates Girl, Woman, Child: Court

The court said we will not live in a society where women are fearful of going out of during day.

The Delhi High Court Monday said there has to be zero tolerance against anybody who intimidates a girl, woman, or child in the country and one should not live in a society where women are fearful of going out of their homes even in the daytime.

The high court's observation came while refusing to grant bail to a man, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court here for the murder of a 21-year-old woman after she snubbed his advances.

“We cannot and we will not live in a society where women are fearful of going out of their homes in broad daylight. We are not going to enlarge him. Zero tolerance. Zero tolerance against anybody who intimidates any girl, woman, or child in this country. Right. Zero tolerance. We are not inclined to enlarge him on bail,” a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said while dismissing his bail plea.

The court further said, “Somebody who is as vicious as this, this is what the trial court has said. We have not said anything about it yet. Imagine the impact. The incident occurred in 2011 and after 11 years, there is an instant recall. You can imagine what every girl who leaves home must have to endure.” The court said since the convict has been in jail for 11 years, it will hear his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence and listed the matter for April 26.

Convict Vijay Saini has approached the high court challenging the trial court's verdict awarding him life imprisonment for the murder of Delhi University student Radhika Tanwar in 2011.

Tanwar, a second-year student, was shot from behind by Saini near a foot overbridge outside Ramlal Anand College near Dhaula Kuan here on March 8, 2011, international women's day.

According to the police, Saini used to stalk Tanwar regularly, but when she rejected him, he shot her dead.

Three other men - Tabrez Ahmed, Sheikh Shekhu, and Ashraf Ali - were also involved in the incident. They were held guilty of the offences of harbouring as they gave shelter to Saini after he killed the woman but sentenced to the period already spent by them behind bars.

According to the prosecution, Saini had been stalking the woman for 2-3 years and was even beaten up by her father and friends for bothering her. When he did not get a favourable response, he shot her dead to wreak vengeance.

