Pak Woman Refused Relief, Court Gives Her 2 Weeks To Leave India

All India | | Updated: February 28, 2019 14:22 IST
The Pak woman, who married an Indian man, came to India in 2005.


New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to a 37-year-old Pakistani woman who has been asked by the central government to leave India.

Justice Vibhu Bakru told the woman, "You have not done anything to naturalise your citizenship for India. You have not established any right to stay in India."

The court gave her two weeks time to make arrangements and leave India.

During the proceedings, the woman submitted that she has a valid visa till 2020 to stay in India.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs contended that she did not apply for Indian citizenship.

The woman, who married an Indian man, came to India in 2005. She has two children aged five and 11 years.

Earlier, the woman and her husband had approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the Centre's notice which asked her to leave India.

Pak WomanDelhi High courtRelief to woman

